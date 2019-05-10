GM lays off Indian engineer who was part of team that exposed Volkswagen emissions scam

International automobile giant General Motors (GM) recently laid off one of its India-based engineers who had exposed the company’s conspiracy about its cars’ diesel emissions. This whistleblowing cost the company more than $33 billion in settlements and fines.

Hemanth Kappanna was a part of a small team in West Virginia who exposed Volkswagen’s lie about the diesel emissions in 2013. However, his heroics didn’t give him grace points, as he was fired from the company by his supervisor. He received a severance package with two months’ worth of pay, along with a one-way ticket to India.

Kappanna had studied and lived in the United States for 17 years and joined GM in December 2014 after finishing his doctorate. His last role before getting fired was of communicating with the Environmental Protection Agency about the carmaker’s emissions technology.