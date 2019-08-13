General Motors invests in Chinese car sharing app
Of late, quite a few car manufacturers have begun investing in car rental and car sharing services. In May this year, BMW invested an undisclosed amount in a carpooling mobile application called Scoop. Toyota has invested an undisclosed sum in Uber while Volkswagen has invested Rs 2,000 crore into car rental company Gett.At the start of this year, ...
First Published on Oct 13, 2016 05:50 pm