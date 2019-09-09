App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Sep 09, 2019 05:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

Gemopai Electric launches e-scooter Astrid Lite at Rs 79,999

The company has started the pre-bookings of the scooter which comes with a range of 90 km per charge and three drive modes.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Gemopai Electric, a joint venture between Goreen E-Mobility and Opai Electric, on September 9 launched an electric scooter Astrid Lite, priced at Rs 79,999 (ex-showroom).



"With Astrid Lite, our intention is to evolve the electric scooter options in the market for everyday commuter," Gemopai Electric Co-Founder Amit Raj Singh said in a statement.

The company now has over 50 dealers across the country and Nepal, he added.

Goreen E-Mobility and Opai had inked a pact for joint venture technology transfer and cooperation for further developing electric two-wheeler models for the Indian market.

China's Opai Electric is one of the largest manufacturers of electric vehicles in the world.

First Published on Sep 9, 2019 05:10 pm

tags #Auto #India

