Geely unveils Zeekr premium EV brand to take on Tesla globally

Through Zeekr, Geely is developing a new sustainable experience architecture platform. This will primarily be of use in electric vehicles and is expected to underpin upcoming models from Volvo, Polestar and Smart.

Moneycontrol News
March 28, 2021 / 04:16 PM IST
Representative image

Chinese car giant Geely has unveiled its new electric car brand Zeekr as it looks to challenge the likes of Tesla not only in China but across the globe.

Geely, the owner of other major brands like Volvo, Polestar and Lynk & Co also has a 50 percent stake in Mercedes-Benz’s parent company’s city car brand, Smart.

Through Zeekr, the company is developing a new sustainable experience architecture (SEA) platform. This will primarily be of use in electric vehicles and is expected to underpin a lot of the upcoming models from Volvo, Polestar and Smart.

Geely’s new company will initially focus on the Chinese market but, according to a report in Autocar UK, the brand was expressly created with global expansion in mind. “It will explore export opportunities to satisfy global market demand for premium electric vehicles,” the report says.

Geely is one of China’s biggest vehicle movers and in 2020, it sold over 1.3 million cars, making it the best selling brand in the country for the fourth year in a row.

Zeekr has committed to launching at least one new vehicle each year over the next five years, with the first electronic vehicle set to launch later this year.
#Auto #Geely #Technology #Zeekr
first published: Mar 28, 2021 04:16 pm

