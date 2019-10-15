Further details about the 2020 Hyundai Xcent's interiors revealed

Soon after launching the Grand i10 Nios, Korean automobile manufacturer Hyundai is preparing its next offering, the next-gen Xcent. The compact sedan was recently spotted testing in India, indicating a launch could be around the corner.

The new Xcent is expected to borrow elements from the Grand i10 Nios. It could get the blacked-out dashboard, steering wheel and turbine-like air vents from the hatchback. It could also get leather upholstery and adjustable head restraints for the rear seat.

Hyundai could also update the Xcent with a bigger cascading grille in the front with honeycomb inserts, sleeker projector headlamp units, LED tail lamps and repositioned number plate on the rear bumper. The company could also update the car with a floating infotainment system with phone app connectivity, along with the BlueLink connected car tech from the Venue.

The 2020 Xcent is expected to carry forward its 1.2-litre petrol and diesel engine options, albeit with BSVI compliance. Currently, the petrol engine makes 83 PS of maximum power and 114 Nm of peak torque, while the diesel unit makes 75 PS and 190 Nm. Both engines are offered with a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard though the petrol engine could be offered with a 5-speed AMT gearbox from the Santro.