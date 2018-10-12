From ZipDrive to Xing to Santro 2018: The evolution of one of India's most popular cars

Hyundai's sunshine car, Santro is all ready to make a comeback. Take a look at how the car has evolved since its debut in 1998. Stanford Masters @stany_2091 1/9 Introduced in 1998, the Santro was Hyundai's first Indian car. The tall-boy stance that the car featured was adored by many and was responsible for many memories for the buyers in India - a space where Maruti was ruling the roost with cars like Maruti Zen. (Image source: Reuters) 2/9 In 1999 Maruti launched the WagonR to take on the Santro and a year later, Hyundai introduced the Santro ZipDrive with power steering. Hyundai also followed it up with Santro Zip Plus in 2002. (Image source: Reuters) 3/9 The final model that took on the Santro monicker was launched in 2003. Named the Santro Xing, the car was finally discontinued in 2015 along with the Santro brand. (Image source: Facebook/Hyundai) 4/9 Three years later Hyundai has revived the Santro brand with an all-new car and an all-new engine, but with the same tall-boy stance that everybody loved. (Image source: Hyundai) 5/9 The hatchback under development was codenamed AH2, but after a naming competition held by the company, an overwhelming 66 percent of the 5 lakh respondents suggested the name Santro. (Image source: Hyundai) 6/9 The new 'Sunshine Car' receives a 1.1-litre 4-cylinder engine producing a peak power of 69 PS and mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. There will also be a CNG-petrol variant available. Hyundai also claims a fuel efficiency figure of 20.3 km/l. (Image source: Hyundai) 7/9 This will also be Hyundai's first car in India to offer an AMT gearbox option which was developed in-house unlike its competition. The new engine is BS-IV compatible and also BS-VI ready. (Image source: Hyundai) 8/9 The Santro will feature a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility. It is also the first car in the segment to receive rear AC vents and reverse parking sensors as standard. The top-end variant will also receive a rear parking camera. (Image source: Hyundai) 9/9 No details have been revealed yet about pricing, but we expect the car to be aggressively priced at around Rs 3.7 lakh. (Image source: Hyundai). First Published on Oct 12, 2018 02:56 pm