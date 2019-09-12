Frankfurt Motor Show: Jaguar confirms XJ Electric

Tata-owned luxury carmaker Jaguar recently announced at the ongoing Frankfurt Motor Show that the next generation of the XJ luxury saloon will be launched as an all-electric car. The British automobile manufacturer also gave a sneak peek of what the car will look like.

The XJ all-electric will be developed to compete against Tesla’s Model S and the recently showcased BMW EQS. The all-electric XJ is expected to borrow its powertrain from the company’s first all-electric model, the I-PACE.

Jaguar has equipped the I-PACE with one motor on each axle. This will make a combined output of 400 PS of maximum power and 696 Nm of peak torque giving the car a 0-100 km/h time of 4.8 seconds and a top speed over 200 km/h. The current-gen XJ is equipped with a 3-litre, V6 diesel engine which makes 305 PS of maximum power and 689 Nm of peak torque.

The company also gave a glimpse of the upcoming all-electric saloon, which indicates that the car will get a complete overhaul for its new generation. It is also expected that the car will receive connected tail lamps among other updates.

The Indian arm of Jaguar Land Rover is gearing up for the launch of a hybrid SUV under the Land Rover lineup. It will be followed by the all-electric SUV I-PACE. Hence, it can be expected that the company will launch the XJ electric in India soon after its launch.