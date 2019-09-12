App
Last Updated : Sep 12, 2019 12:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Frankfurt Motor Show: Hyundai unveils the all-electric Veloster N ETCR

Hyundai has been developing the e-car at its Alzenau headquarters since November 2018.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Following the trend of auto giants launching high-performance all-electric cars, Hyundai has added a name to the list at the ongoing Frankfurt Motor Show - the Veloster N ETCR. Based on the N TCR, the car will compete in the Electric Touring Cars Championship in 2020.

The N ETCR is based on the currently competing N TCR, which is equipped with a 2-litre turbocharged, 4-cylinder engine. It makes 355PS of maximum power and will be replaced by a single electric motor. The Korean automobile manufacturer has not revealed the car’s official specifications yet, as it will be undergoing a test later this month.

However, it has been confirmed that the motor will be mounted in the middle of the car, behind the driver, and will send all power to the rear wheels.

Hyundai has been developing the e-car at its Alzenau headquarters since November 2018. The car will be added to the company’s lineup of motorsport vehicles which include the i20 R5, i30 N TCR, and Veloster N TCR. It will be competing in events such as the FIA World Rally Championship (WRC), among others.

The car will also be used to analyse and derive data for Hyundai’s global R&D facility in Namyang, South Korea. It is expected that Hyundai will delve further into the electric powertrain. The car will be revealed in its entire glory once the Electric Touring Cars season begins in 2020.

First Published on Sep 12, 2019 12:23 pm

tags #Auto #Hyundai #N ETCR #Technology #trends

