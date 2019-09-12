Frankfurt Motor Show: Hyundai unveils the all-electric Veloster N ETCR

Following the trend of auto giants launching high-performance all-electric cars, Hyundai has added a name to the list at the ongoing Frankfurt Motor Show - the Veloster N ETCR. Based on the N TCR, the car will compete in the Electric Touring Cars Championship in 2020.

The N ETCR is based on the currently competing N TCR, which is equipped with a 2-litre turbocharged, 4-cylinder engine. It makes 355PS of maximum power and will be replaced by a single electric motor. The Korean automobile manufacturer has not revealed the car’s official specifications yet, as it will be undergoing a test later this month.

However, it has been confirmed that the motor will be mounted in the middle of the car, behind the driver, and will send all power to the rear wheels.

Hyundai has been developing the e-car at its Alzenau headquarters since November 2018. The car will be added to the company’s lineup of motorsport vehicles which include the i20 R5, i30 N TCR, and Veloster N TCR. It will be competing in events such as the FIA World Rally Championship (WRC), among others.