App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Sep 11, 2019 06:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Frankfurt Motor Show: Hyundai i10 N Line unveiled

The Euro-spec i10 N Line is offered with two petrol engine options.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

After revealing the Euro-spec i10, Korean automaker Hyundai has taken the covers off the i10 N Line at the ongoing Frankfurt Motor Show. While it carries forward the i10 moniker, the N Line gives it a sporty upgrade.

The Euro-spec i10 N Line is offered with two petrol engine options. One is a 1-litre turbocharged unit which makes 100 PS of maximum power and 172 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. The other option is a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated unit which makes 84 PS of maximum power and 118 Nm of peak torque. This engine is offered with a 5-speed manual or an AMT gearbox.

Hyundai has equipped the i10 N Line with a honeycomb grille with DRLs, aggressive-looking lower bumpers and new 16-inch alloys. It also gets red accents at various places and a diffuser at the back. The interiors have been redone as well, with an all-black finish. The steering wheel and gear lever too come with the ‘N’ badging.

Close
Though it hasn’t been officially confirmed whether the i10 N Line will make it to Indian shores, it is speculated that the Korean automobile manufacturer is planning to launch the Grand i10 Nios with the 1-litre turbocharged petrol engine option. It remains to be seen if Hyundai will launch the car in India.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 11, 2019 06:38 pm

tags #Auto #Frankfurt Motor Show #Hyundai #i10 N Line #Technology #trends

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.