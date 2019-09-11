Frankfurt Motor Show: Hyundai i10 N Line unveiled

After revealing the Euro-spec i10, Korean automaker Hyundai has taken the covers off the i10 N Line at the ongoing Frankfurt Motor Show. While it carries forward the i10 moniker, the N Line gives it a sporty upgrade.

The Euro-spec i10 N Line is offered with two petrol engine options. One is a 1-litre turbocharged unit which makes 100 PS of maximum power and 172 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. The other option is a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated unit which makes 84 PS of maximum power and 118 Nm of peak torque. This engine is offered with a 5-speed manual or an AMT gearbox.

Hyundai has equipped the i10 N Line with a honeycomb grille with DRLs, aggressive-looking lower bumpers and new 16-inch alloys. It also gets red accents at various places and a diffuser at the back. The interiors have been redone as well, with an all-black finish. The steering wheel and gear lever too come with the ‘N’ badging.