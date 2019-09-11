Frankfurt Motor Show: Hyundai 45 EV makes its debut

At the ongoing Frankfurt Motor Show, Korean automobile manufacturer Hyundai showcased its latest all-electric hatchback concept, the 45 EV. It is based on the Pony Coupe Concept which was developed 45 years ago and carries forward the same legacy.

Since it is based on the same Giorgetto Giugario design as the Pony Coupe Concept, it gets a sharp front end with dot matrix lighting hidden beneath the bonnet, called ‘Kinetic Cube’. It also gets an illuminated Hyundai logo as well as a ‘45’ logo on the right side. The sides are equipped with active LED lights which indicate the remaining battery power of the car. The front LED dot matrix light setup is copied by the rear as well.

The cabin is equipped with two display screens which act as an infotainment system and an instrument cluster respectively. Hyundai has designed the seats as lounge chairs, as the front seats can rotate to face the rear passengers. The company has also given the car various automated driving technology.

The 45 EV also gets a hidden camera monitoring system which monitors the road when the car is driving itself. It also gets cameras in place of the Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVM), which was first seen in the Audi e-tron. The 45 EV also gets an embedded turntable unit that rotates the lens against a brush to ensure optimum visibility.