Last Updated : Sep 16, 2019 05:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Frankfurt Motor Show: BMW Motorrad showcases its products

From electric scooters to all-out concepts, the luxury motorcycle manufacturer had a lot to offer.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

At the ongoing Frankfurt Motor Show, BMW Motorrad recently showcased some of its craziest motorcycle concepts. From electric scooters to all-out concepts, the luxury motorcycle manufacturer had a lot to offer.

The Bavarian automaker showcased its flagship electric scooter, the C Evolution, which is equipped with three battery modules, with 12 lithium-ion battery cells in each module.

The motor that these cells power makes 48 BHP of maximum power and 72 Nm of peak torque. It has an electronically limited top speed of 128 kmph, with a 0-50kmph sprint time of 2.8 seconds. The batteries give the e-scooter a range of around 160km on a full charge and recuperate when coasting and under braking.

The company also showcased one of its prime electric motorcycle concepts, the BMW Vision DC Roadster. A vertically fitted, longitudinally oriented battery comes in place of what should be the engine bay. It also features protruding cooling ribs and integrated ventilators to keep the temperature in check. BMW has built the concept motorcycle on an aluminium milled frame, with the addition of carbon fibre and aluminium components to keep the weight as low as possible.

related news

Another of the company’s showcases was a fully customized R NineT. While it was mechanically untouched, it featured a custom red, navy blue and light blue paint scheme, which is the company’s signature colour trio. It was still equipped with a 1170CC, boxer-twin cylinder engine which makes 110PS of maximum power and 119Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 6-speed manual transmission.

First Published on Sep 16, 2019 05:24 pm

tags #Auto #BMW Motorrad #Frankfurt Motor Show #Technology #trends

