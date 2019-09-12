Frankfurt Motor Show 2019: What has happened so far

The 68th edition of the annual Frankfurt Motor Show is underway and automobile companies all around the world have come together to showcase their respective concepts. Right from futuristic automobile technology, to a simple rebranding and logo reveal, here are some of the highlights of the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show so far:

1. Audi's all-electric off-roader- AI:Trail

Audi made the debut of the AI: Trail Quattro concept as a futuristic all-electric, all-terrain vehicle. Powered by for electric motors, the German automobile manufacturer claims the car has a range of 400-500 km on standard roads and 250 km on trails.

The most unique feature of the car is a set of five rotorless, electrically operated drones called Audi Light Pathfinders, which have integrated matrix LED lights. These act as a high beam and low beam, with the ability to land on the roof and slotting into its charging locations. These drones fly ahead of the car and illuminate its path in advance. They also send a live video feed to the driver, which will help him anticipate road conditions beforehand.

2. Hyundai 45 EV

Hyundai showcased its latest all-electric hatchback concept, the 45 EV. It is based on the Pony Coupe Concept which was developed 45 years ago and carries forward the same legacy.

It gets a sharp front end with dot-matrix lighting hidden beneath the bonnet, called ‘Kinetic Cube’. It also gets an illuminated Hyundai logo as well as a ‘45’ logo on the right side. The sides are equipped with active LED lights which indicate the remaining battery power of the car. The front LED dot matrix light setup is copied by the rear as well.

3. Mercedes Benz Vision EQS Concept

The EQS is equipped with a sleek, swooping body design, along with a 360-degree illuminated blue strip that divides the two-tone black finish. Its grille is equipped with 188 individual LEDs, which create a 3D effect in the front along with its digital headlights. The rear too sports 229 LEDs around the body which are shaped like miniature three-pointed stars.

Mercedes has equipped the cabin with a dashboard which blends into the front. It also gets up to level 3 in autonomous systems, along with a future iteration of Mercedes’ MBUS system and prominent digital screens in the front.

4. Hyundai i10 N Line

The Euro-spec i10 N Line is offered with two petrol engine options. One is a 1-litre, turbocharged unit which makes 100PS of maximum power and 172Nm of peak torque, mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. The other option is a 1.2-litre, naturally aspirated unit which makes 84PS of maximum power and 118Nm of peak torque. This engine is offered with a 5-speed manual or an AMT gearbox.

Hyundai has equipped the i10 N Line with a honeycomb grille with DRLs, aggressive-looking lower bumpers and new 16-inch alloys. It also gets red accents at various places and a diffuser at the back. The interiors have been redone as well, with an all-black finish. The steering wheel and gear lever too come with the ‘N’ badging.

5. Volkswagen launches its brand-new logo

After confirming that the company will resurface with a new logo, German automobile giant Volkswagen has officially revealed its new logo which shall be used henceforth. It adheres to its original design but features simple changes.