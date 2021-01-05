MARKET NEWS

Foxconn in talks to invest $200 million in Chinese EV maker Byton: Report

Moneycontrol News
January 05, 2021 / 03:56 PM IST

Foxconn is in talks to invest $200 million in Chinese electric vehicle (EV) startup Byton through its main listed company Hon Hai Precision Industry, in what could be the Apple supplier’s big bang foray into the automobile space, sources told Bloomberg.

The company aims to mass produce Byton’s M-Byte car by Q1FY22, as per one source. Others said the announcement could come as early as Monday (January 11), as per the report.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

The deal would be a lifesaver for Byton which has struggled to produce its M-Byte concept car for years. The vehicle has a range of 550 km with 190 km/hour and can recharge 80 percent in 35 minutes.

For Foxconn, this would allow business diversification as it is currently dependent on Apple for half its revenue. Opportunities also open up with Apple itself looking to develop its own self-driving car.

Foxconn and Byton did not respond to queries, the report said.

This is not Foxconn’s first move in the auto sector. In early 2020 Hon Hai announced plans for a joint venture with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV for EVs in China and in October 2020 the company unveiled its first EV chassis and open software platform to enabler faster market delivery for EV makers. Foxconn group also supplies parts to carmakers including Tesla.

Foxconn is also in discussions with other Chinese EV makers for potential collaborations, another source said.

Founded by former BMW AG managers, Byton (early name Future Mobility Corporation) has been struggling even before the COVID-19 pandemic and suspended operations in July 2020. In 2019 CEO Daniel Kirchert had said they would consider an IPO and had plans to enter North America and Europe around mid-2020.
TAGS: #Auto #Business #Byton #electric vehicles #Foxconn
first published: Jan 5, 2021 03:56 pm

