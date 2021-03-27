Fourth-gen Skoda Fabia to debut internationally in May

Skoda has been releasing more and more details of the upcoming Fabia giving us a better understanding of what to expect from the car. Now, even though the exact date is not known, we do know that the Fabia will have its international debut in May.

At its Annual Press Conference recently, Skoda announced that the next-generation Fabia will debut internationally in about a month’s time. What we do know is that the Fabia is going to grow considerably in this generation update.

Skoda will be using the MQB-A0 platform from Volkswagen for the Fabia. This is the smallest modular platform but even so, the Fabia gains in all dimensions when compared to the current-gen Fabia. Aesthetically as well, there are going to be some changes. we are expecting a sharper design overall with new LED headlamps and a larger roof spoiler in the rear. There is a large butterfly grille and the bumper seems to be tweaked considerably.

Powering the Fabia are options between a 1-litre MPI, 1-litre TSI and a 1.5-litre TSI petrol engines. The 1.5-litre engine is expected to produce 150 PS and 250 Nm of torque and should be paired to 7-speed DSG automatic transmission. Other transmission options on offer are a 5-speed manual and a 6-speed manual.

As for India, there is no confirmation yet whether it will make its way here, but it isn’t unlikely. We already have the MQB-AO-IN platform that underpins the locally produced cars and Skoda could use this to keep costs low.