Four SUVs from Volkswagen's stable that will make their way to India in 2020

In view of the upcoming BSVI emission norms, Volkswagen has already confirmed its plans to discontinue its diesel powertrains for its upcoming models. The company also recently announced its plans to offer four SUVs in the Indian market.

The first SUV expected to be offered by Volkswagen is the Tiguan Allspace. It is a 7-seater version of the standard Tiguan and is expected to make its debut in India by early 2020. The car has a strong aesthetic resemblance to its smaller counterpart and is expected to be offered with a BSVI compliant 2-litre turbocharged engine which makes 190 PS of maximum power and 320 Nm of peak torque.

VW’s next offering should be the T-Roc. It will be slotted below the Tiguan and could be offered with a BSVI 1.5-litre turbocharged EVO engine which makes 150 PS of maximum power and 250 Nm of peak torque. It is expected to be offered with either a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DSG gearbox.

The next two SUVs have not been fully unveiled yet, making it difficult to predict the specifications of these cars. However, the company will launch its first SUV under the India 2.0 strategy, which will be based on the localised MQB-A0-IN platform. It will be pitted against the Kia Seltos, 2020 Hyundai Creta and Skoda’s upcoming Kamiq-based SUV.

The other offering is expected to be a sub-4m SUV that will rival the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Ford Ecosport and the Tata Nexon upon launch.