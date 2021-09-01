Former Mahindra Electric CEO Mahesh Babu joins Ashok Leyland’s EV unit

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Former Managing Director and CEO of Mahindra Electric Mahesh Babu has been appointed as CEO of Ashok Leyland’s electric vehicle company Switch Mobility.

Babu who is also the chief operating officer of Switch Mobility had quit Mahindra Electric in mid-July. Under Babu, Mahindra Electric saw six new electric vehicle launches including 3-wheeler and 4-wheeler commercial vehicles as well as the innovative software platform, NEMO.

Switch Mobility is an electric bus and light commercial vehicle company. Formed in 2020, Switch was forged from the EV elements of Ashok Leyland and Optare, the UK-based bus manufacturer. In 2014, Switch introduced the first British built, pure electric buses to London’s roads and since then has put 280 EVs on the road, clocking up over 26 million electric miles in developed and developing markets.

In other development Nitin Seth, Chief Operating Officer of Ashok Leyland has served his resignation. Seth had been with the company for eleven years and has decided to move in pursuit of an alternate career outside of Ashok Leyland.

Vipin Sondhi, MD and CEO, Ashok Leyland said, “Nitin has been a core member of the leadership team at Ashok Leyland. The company has a strong bandwidth of leaders and we will continue to pursue our growth ambitions in all businesses as planned.”