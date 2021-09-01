MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:: Join us for an exclusive webinar where experts will decode growing interest in ETFs on Sept 7@ 11am. Register now
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto

Former Mahindra Electric CEO Mahesh Babu joins Ashok Leyland’s EV unit

Switch Mobility is an electric bus and light commercial vehicle company

Moneycontrol News
September 01, 2021 / 08:41 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Former Managing Director and CEO of Mahindra Electric Mahesh Babu has been appointed as CEO of Ashok Leyland’s electric vehicle company Switch Mobility.

Babu who is also the chief operating officer of Switch Mobility had quit Mahindra Electric in mid-July. Under Babu, Mahindra Electric saw six new electric vehicle launches including 3-wheeler and 4-wheeler commercial vehicles as well as the innovative software platform, NEMO.

Switch Mobility is an electric bus and light commercial vehicle company. Formed in 2020, Switch was forged from the EV elements of Ashok Leyland and Optare, the UK-based bus manufacturer. In 2014, Switch introduced the first British built, pure  electric  buses  to  London’s  roads  and  since  then  has put 280 EVs on the road, clocking up over 26 million electric miles in developed and developing markets.

In other development Nitin Seth, Chief Operating Officer of Ashok Leyland has served his resignation. Seth had been with the company for eleven years and has decided to move in pursuit of an alternate career outside of Ashok Leyland.

Vipin Sondhi, MD and CEO, Ashok Leyland said, “Nitin has been a core member of the leadership team at Ashok Leyland. The company has a strong bandwidth of leaders and we will continue to pursue our growth ambitions in all businesses as planned.”
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Auto #Business #Technology
first published: Sep 1, 2021 08:41 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.