Former Ford India MD Anurag Mehrotra joins Tata Motors

Commercial vehicle exports is a relatively-small business for Tata Motors, making up just 12 percent of the company’s total CV sales.

Moneycontrol News
October 01, 2021 / 01:50 PM IST
 
 
Anurag Mehrotra, the last managing director of Ford India, has joined the commercial vehicle division of Tata Motors. Mehrotra has joined as the division’s vice president international business and strategy.

Mehrotra, 48, who was also the president of Ford India, resigned from the beleaguered firm on September 24 following a massive restructuring exercise by the American auto brand which included shutting down of manufacturing and sales of Ford’s existing range of cars and taking a hit of $2 billion.

Mehrotra was with Ford for over a decade overseeing marketing, sales, service operations for most part of his career. His last day at Ford was September 30. At Tata Motors he will report to Girish Wagh, executive director and head of Commercial Vehicle Business unit (CVBU).

Commercial vehicle exports is a relatively-small business for Tata Motors ,making up just 12 percent of the company’s total CV sales as of its August sales data provided by the company.

Before joining Ford India, Mehrotra was vice president – Corporate Marketing at WNS Global Services, a business process outsourcing company, where he was responsible for lead generation and brand building in North America and Europe.

Born in 1973, Mehrotra holds a degree in Electronics Engineering & Diploma in marketing management.
Tags: #Auto #Business #Technology
first published: Oct 1, 2021 01:50 pm

