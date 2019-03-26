App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Mar 26, 2019 04:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Foreign carmakers' love affair with India goes sour as many brands exit

AMW, Ssangyong Motor Company, Eicher Polaris, Scania, Premier, MAN and General Motors are some of the brands and companies who have shut shop in India completely or partially in the vehicle manufacturing space.

Swaraj Baggonkar @swarajsb
Over the past four years, three global automotive companies have announced detail plans for their India foray. At least two of these – Kia Motors and MG Motors – are in the final leg of launching their cars while PSA Peugeot Citroen will take a couple of years.

A collective investment of around Rs 20,000 crore by the three companies is expected to come to India.

While this may seem impressive, the list of companies and brands who have exited India, or are on the verge of closing down, is much longer. From companies producing heavy trucks to premium SUV makers, to manufacturers of commuter bikes, India's auto space has witnessed an exodus of foreign carmakers over the past five years.

AMW, Ssangyong Motor Company, Eicher Polaris, Scania, Premier, MAN and General Motors are some of the brands and companies who have shut shop in India completely or partially in the vehicle manufacturing space.

Brands like Fiat and Mahindra Two Wheelers are likely to be the next ones to take the exit door. Fiat did not produce even one unit under its own brand in February. Mahindra has shifted focus to the premium offering, where at present it has Jawa.

Others such as Beiqi Foton, Changan Automotive, Great Wall Motors, Cherry Automobile, Geely, all headquartered in China as well as Volkswagen-owned Ducati had plans to have a manufacturing presence in India. These plans have largely remained on paper.

Heightened competitiveness, change in company strategy, high debt burden and poor product and brand recall are some of the reasons why these brands have failed in India.

For instance the joint venture company of Eicher Polaris, which saw an investment of more than Rs 350 crore, downed shutters in less than six years after the firm was incorporated. Its plant in Rajasthan that made a personal utility vehicle called Multix, remains closed.

Korean SUV brand Ssangyong was pulled out from India last year when its parent company Mahindra & Mahindra decided to launch a SsangYong product, G4 Rexton, under its own brand. SsangYong was pulled out of India due to a very limited brand recall value with many even failing to identify the country of the brand’s origin.

Volkswagen’s two truck and bus making companies MAN and Scania had to rearrange their business plans in the wake of poor demand for their products. Strong competition from home-grown companies like Tata Motors and Ashok Leyland restricted their growth.

While MAN shut down operations entirely, its sister concern Scania has exited the bus body making operations. VW group is instead rerouting investments to its car business, which includes the Skoda brand, to produce India-specific model.

Another VW-owned brand Ducati, that makes premium performance bikes, had plans to have a completely knocked down (CKD) plant operation in India. However, given the free trade agreement that India has with Thailand Ducati imports its models from instead of assembling them in India.

Investing in Bharat Stage VI emission norms and making it available at affordable prices was a challenge for all companies and may have proved to be a bummer for them.
First Published on Mar 26, 2019 04:28 pm

tags #Auto #Business #Technology

