Ford unveils its first all-electric SUV Mustang Mach E

Ford has unveiled its first all-electric SUV - Mustang Mach E. It has been tipped as the first challenger to Tesla's upcoming Model Y.

The Mach E is the first electric car to come out of the Ford stable with the formation of Team Edison, Ford's group in Detroit working on the company's electric cars. The name Mach E is symbolic to the Mustang's first generation Mach 1 variant. This could mean that the Mustang will get a full-blown model line in the future.

In terms of styling, the SUV looks the part of a Mustang, right from the headlights and bonnet to the tail lights in the rear. The running horse badge also gets a place on the Mach E. The lines running the side of the car too mirror those of the Mustang.

Like all electric cars, the SUV comes loaded with features. The doors don't get conventional handles but a push button and hook. There's no keyhole either, but a keypad on the B pillar. The car is hooked up to your phone and senses your proximity to unlock itself. The keypad is available in case your phone runs out of charge.

On the inside, a vertical tablet like infotainment system dominates the dash. Most of the car's systems can be controlled using this and it uses the company's new Sync 4 operating system. The instrument cluster, aside from being is rather unconventional. It gets a floating display like you would normally see on a centre console, but it is still placed behind the steering wheel.

The Mach E will have two variants at launch. Both of these will have a single rear wheel drive motor. One will be a 85 kWh battery pack powering a 258 PS motor while the second will feature a 99 kWh pack powering a 289 PS motor. Both variants will make 416 Nm of torque and range will be 450 km and 595 km respectively.

There is also going to be an all-wheel-drive Mach E with a 75 kWh battery and 258 PS motor and a 99 kWh battery with a 337 PS motor, both producing 582 Nm of torque.