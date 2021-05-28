Ford unveils its electric strategy under new Ford+ plan

Representative image

Ford just had its capital markets day presentation and the company has outlined some new strategies that focused mainly on electric vehicles.

With electric vehicles clearly set as the future of automobility, the Ford+ plan focuses on EVs and in particular the development of two bespoke platforms.

According to the American manufacturer, 40 percent of its sales are expected to comprise electric vehicles. For this, Ford is working on developing scalable architecture to underpin their upcoming EVs. These will come with a host of battery as well as powertrain options.

The company is already working on two bespoke platforms currently, all-wheel-drive and rear-wheel-drive, and this is expected to debut by 2030. This platform is expected to underpin the majority of Ford’s EVs in the active, commercial, pick up and SUV segments.

Another larger architecture is also being worked on which will underpin the company’s full-sized electric pickup trucks.

These new platforms are being developed to keep a check on the company’s costs while increasing scalability as well as increase profit margins. For the European market, Ford has partnered with Volkswagen to use their MEB platform.

Ford is also working on an IonBoost battery programme which will be used in the company’s commercial products. By 2030, the company is expected to develop low-cost solid-state batteries capable of long ranges.

Ford is planning to invest up to $30 billion by 2025 in order to fund not only the platform development but also other sustainable tech.

Ford has already started off with their electric revolution. Last year, the company unveiled the Ford Mustang Mach-e electric SUV, inspired by the company’s famous Mustang muscle car. The latest is the Ford F-150 Lightning, a pickup truck driven purely by batteries.