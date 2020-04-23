App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Apr 23, 2020 04:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ford set to electrify the drag strip with Mustang Cobra Jet 1400

Ford has been churning out cars for the drag strip for a long, long time now, and that is the legacy the company wants to bring to the Mustang with electric sparks powering its heart.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

It has been a very long time since Ford showcased the Mustang Mach-E, an all-electric SUV that was designed for sporty adventure. Now, the American company has graced us with the Mustang Cobra Jet 1400.

Ford has been churning out cars for the drag strip for a long time now, and that is the legacy the company wants to bring to the Mustang with electric sparks powering its heart.

Ford says this is going to be just a one-off prototype, but imagine the possibilities. The Mustang’s V8 engine has been replaced with a 1,400 PS/1,100 Nm electric monster capable of doing decimating a quarter-mile strip in just a little over eight seconds.

Close

The original Cobra Jet was built back in 1968. It was then revived in 2008 after which 50 units were built every two years or so.

Ford is still working on the Cobra Jet 1400 is planning to showcase the car’s performance at a drag strip once the world resumes normalcy hopefully later this year.

There are no plans for mass production of this electric monster of a car, but there is a new generation of Mustang cars scheduled for 2022. And if nothing else, we are still looking forward to the Mustang Mach-E scheduled for 2021.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 23, 2020 04:38 pm

tags #Auto #Ford #Ford Mustang Cobra Jet #Technology

most popular

Coronavirus pandemic | For SoftBank's founder Son, COVID-19 turns vision to illusion

Coronavirus pandemic | For SoftBank's founder Son, COVID-19 turns vision to illusion

Apple reportedly launching 23-inch iMac and 11-inch iPad Air in 2020

Apple reportedly launching 23-inch iMac and 11-inch iPad Air in 2020

Lockdown impact: Ramayan, Mahabharat are luring TV viewers, as well as advertisers

Lockdown impact: Ramayan, Mahabharat are luring TV viewers, as well as advertisers

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.