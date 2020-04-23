Ford set to electrify the drag strip with Mustang Cobra Jet 1400

It has been a very long time since Ford showcased the Mustang Mach-E, an all-electric SUV that was designed for sporty adventure. Now, the American company has graced us with the Mustang Cobra Jet 1400.

Ford has been churning out cars for the drag strip for a long time now, and that is the legacy the company wants to bring to the Mustang with electric sparks powering its heart.

Ford says this is going to be just a one-off prototype, but imagine the possibilities. The Mustang’s V8 engine has been replaced with a 1,400 PS/1,100 Nm electric monster capable of doing decimating a quarter-mile strip in just a little over eight seconds.

The original Cobra Jet was built back in 1968. It was then revived in 2008 after which 50 units were built every two years or so.

Ford is still working on the Cobra Jet 1400 is planning to showcase the car’s performance at a drag strip once the world resumes normalcy hopefully later this year.

There are no plans for mass production of this electric monster of a car, but there is a new generation of Mustang cars scheduled for 2022. And if nothing else, we are still looking forward to the Mustang Mach-E scheduled for 2021.