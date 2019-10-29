Ford releases teaser video of Mach 1 electric SUV

American automobile manufacturer, Ford, officially teased its upcoming fully electric SUV, codenamed the Mach 1. Set for a global unveil on November 17, the car takes its design inspiration from the Mustang.

The all-electric SUV was first teased in January and was also spotted under testing in heavy camouflage. The company has not revealed the details of the SUV officially, but it is expected to have a fully charged range of 480+km.

Ford teased the SUV via a video posted on its website. It shows the design sketches and clay models of the SUV, ending in a silhouette and the global debut date. It is also speculated that Ford could give the SUV the name ‘Mach E’.

The video reveals that the car has a design that leans more towards an SUV coupe or a crossover than a dedicated SUV. It gets a sweeping roofline, along with various design elements that highlight the Mustang inspiration in the car.