Last Updated : Oct 29, 2019 04:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ford releases teaser video of Mach 1 electric SUV

The all-electric SUV was first teased in January and was also spotted under testing in heavy camouflage.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

American automobile manufacturer, Ford, officially teased its upcoming fully electric SUV, codenamed the Mach 1. Set for a global unveil on November 17, the car takes its design inspiration from the Mustang.

The all-electric SUV was first teased in January and was also spotted under testing in heavy camouflage. The company has not revealed the details of the SUV officially, but it is expected to have a fully charged range of 480+km.

Ford teased the SUV via a video posted on its website. It shows the design sketches and clay models of the SUV, ending in a silhouette and the global debut date. It is also speculated that Ford could give the SUV the name ‘Mach E’.

The video reveals that the car has a design that leans more towards an SUV coupe or a crossover than a dedicated SUV. It gets a sweeping roofline, along with various design elements that highlight the Mustang inspiration in the car.

Ford will make its debut in the electric vehicle segment with the upcoming SUV. It will also launch other electric models in the next two years, along with partnering with Volkswagen and Mahindra to develop more electric vehicles.

First Published on Oct 29, 2019 04:10 pm

tags #Auto #Ford #Fully electric SUV #Mustang #Technology #trends

