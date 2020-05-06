Ford releases teaser of sportier Puma ST, confirms unveiling in 2020

Ford has finally confirmed that a more sport-oriented version of the Puma crossover will be making its debut sometime later this year.

The Ford Puma does not sell in the Indian markets, but on the international scene, it sits above the Ecosport. The Puma is a crossover SUV which means while using the same dimensions as that of hatchback the body cladding and stance of the car gives it a more SUV vibe.

The Puma shares its underpinnings with the Fiesta hatchback and we are expecting that to continue with the ST variant as well. The Fiesta’s 1.5-litre engine is capable of churning out 200 PS and 290 Nm of torque giving a sprint time of 6.7 seconds and a top speed of 232 km/h. We can expect a few changes to this on the Puma though.

In terms of design, the image released by Ford shows that a lot of the components spotted on the prototypes are being carried forward. The prototype featured a low set body-kit with a front splitter and a rear bumper housing a twin-exhaust setup.

There is no word yet on whether the Ford Puma or its sporty sibling will make their way to India but we do know that Mahindra and Ford has entered into a joint venture and that will result in a variety of new SUVs for the Indian market.