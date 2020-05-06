App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : May 06, 2020 01:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ford releases teaser of sportier Puma ST, confirms unveiling in 2020

The Puma shares its underpinnings with the Fiesta hatchback and we are expecting that to continue with the ST variant as well.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Ford has finally confirmed that a more sport-oriented version of the Puma crossover will be making its debut sometime later this year.

The Ford Puma does not sell in the Indian markets, but on the international scene, it sits above the Ecosport. The Puma is a crossover SUV which means while using the same dimensions as that of hatchback the body cladding and stance of the car gives it a more SUV vibe.

The Puma shares its underpinnings with the Fiesta hatchback and we are expecting that to continue with the ST variant as well. The Fiesta’s 1.5-litre engine is capable of churning out 200 PS and 290 Nm of torque giving a sprint time of 6.7 seconds and a top speed of 232 km/h. We can expect a few changes to this on the Puma though.

Close

In terms of design, the image released by Ford shows that a lot of the components spotted on the prototypes are being carried forward. The prototype featured a low set body-kit with a front splitter and a rear bumper housing a twin-exhaust setup.

related news

There is no word yet on whether the Ford Puma or its sporty sibling will make their way to India but we do know that Mahindra and Ford has entered into a joint venture and that will result in a variety of new SUVs for the Indian market.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 6, 2020 01:10 pm

tags #Auto #Ford #Ford Puma #Technology

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Lockdown effect: From almost crawling, railway's goods trains register 66% jump in speed

Lockdown effect: From almost crawling, railway's goods trains register 66% jump in speed

COVID-19 pandemic | MMRDA to build 1,000-bed mega hospital in Mumbai's BKC

COVID-19 pandemic | MMRDA to build 1,000-bed mega hospital in Mumbai's BKC

Coronavirus pandemic | 2 deaths, 60 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Andhra Pradesh

Coronavirus pandemic | 2 deaths, 60 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Andhra Pradesh

most popular

Gilead in talks to expand global supply of COVID-19 drug remdesivir

Gilead in talks to expand global supply of COVID-19 drug remdesivir

Coronavirus crisis | Hiring plummets 62% in April 2020, says Naukri monthly data

Coronavirus crisis | Hiring plummets 62% in April 2020, says Naukri monthly data

Are hospitals overcharging for COVID treatment? Insurers to analyse claims data

Are hospitals overcharging for COVID treatment? Insurers to analyse claims data

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.