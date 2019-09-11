App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Sep 11, 2019 02:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ford Mustang-inspired SUV can go offroad too?

The company has not revealed any data besides the hulking shape of the SUV.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Ford recently released an official video which showcased its upcoming SUV under testing. But it is not an ordinary test video as it displays the American carmaker’s upcoming all-electric SUV under harsh winter conditions.

The company has not revealed any data besides the hulking shape of the SUV. Though it cannot be confirmed yet, its aesthetic design and road presence indicate that Ford might have taken some design cues from the legendary Mustang.

It is speculated that Ford will offer the all-electric SUV in two variants. One of them could be a base trim with an estimated range of 450 km while another variant could have a longer range of 600 km on a full battery. Speculations are also rife about a high-performance trim, but the company has neither accepted nor denied these claims.

Close

The car was seen under heavy camouflage so it is difficult to predict what Ford will equip the SUV with. However, its bulky figure and prominent grille suggest that it will get a pair of angry-looking headlamps, along with prominent fog lamps.

related news

Ford has heavily indicated that the car will have extensive off-roading capabilities. It aims to challenge the idea of all-electric vehicles not being able to handle harsh weather conditions. Though there is no official news about the car making it to production, it is expected that the company will showcase the model by 2020. It will be pitted against Tesla’s Model Y, among others.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 11, 2019 02:19 pm

tags #Auto #Ford #Mustang #SUV #Technology #trends

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.