Ford Mustang-inspired SUV can go offroad too?

Ford recently released an official video which showcased its upcoming SUV under testing. But it is not an ordinary test video as it displays the American carmaker’s upcoming all-electric SUV under harsh winter conditions.

The company has not revealed any data besides the hulking shape of the SUV. Though it cannot be confirmed yet, its aesthetic design and road presence indicate that Ford might have taken some design cues from the legendary Mustang.

It is speculated that Ford will offer the all-electric SUV in two variants. One of them could be a base trim with an estimated range of 450 km while another variant could have a longer range of 600 km on a full battery. Speculations are also rife about a high-performance trim, but the company has neither accepted nor denied these claims.

The car was seen under heavy camouflage so it is difficult to predict what Ford will equip the SUV with. However, its bulky figure and prominent grille suggest that it will get a pair of angry-looking headlamps, along with prominent fog lamps.