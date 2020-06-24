App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Jun 24, 2020 01:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ford Mach-E electric SUV to get semi-autonomous self-driving function

The Mustang Mach-E was launch in late 2019 and is a direct rival to the Tesla Model Y. the new feature, Ford says will allow the Mach-E to drive itself on select mapped routes. It will also allow the driver to take his hands off the steering wheel.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

It hasn’t been too long since Ford launched its first all-electric car, the Mustang Mach E. Now, the company says that the SUV will also receive a semi-autonomous driving function.

The new update will be available as an over-the-air software update but only on cars that have been equipped with the optional Co-Pilot360 Active 2.0 Prep package. The package adds all the hardware, like additional radar sensors and infrared sensors, that will be required for the self-drive feature to work.

The new update will be available as an over-the-air software update but only on cars that have been equipped with the optional Co-Pilot360 Active 2.0 Prep package. The package adds all the hardware, like additional radar sensors and infrared sensors, that will be required for the self-drive feature to work.

Ford also says that when active, the feature will continuously monitor the driver’s face to make sure that they are concentrating on the road ahead. If a distraction is detected, the car will return full control back to the driver.

related news

As part of the package, the Mach-E also gets Active Park Assist for auto parking. There is also lane change assist and intersection assist functions that can override driver input in case of another speeding vehicle.

The Ford Mach-WE is scheduled for the Indian market sometime next year. The new auto driving function, for the time being will be available on a few routes in the US and Canada. Whether the car will get the feature in India remains to be seen, but we wouldn’t hold our breadth over that.

First Published on Jun 24, 2020 01:56 pm

tags #Auto #Ford Mach-E #Technology

