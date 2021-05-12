MARKET NEWS

Ford is calling their electric pickup F-150 Lightning; unveiling scheduled for May 19

The Lightning brand can trace its heritage back to the 1990’s with the SVT F-150 a proper sport pickup.

Moneycontrol News
May 12, 2021 / 06:55 PM IST
The F-150 Lightning is all set for a debut on May 19

The Ford F-150 has always been one of the company's best-selling pickup trucks. Pair that in with the F-150 Raptor and the truck’s popularity rockets straight to the top of the charts. Now the American manufacturer is all set to unveil a fully electrified version of that pickup and they have christened it, very aptly, F-150 Lightning.

There are only a few details that have been confirmed about the Lightning and the name itself was leaked a while back. The Lightning brand can trace its heritage back to the 1990s with the SVT F-150 a proper sport pickup.

We do get a small glimpse at what the Lightning will look like with the headlamp on and the rest of the lights off. What we get to see are headlamp units similar to the standard F-150, but this time connected at the top with an LED bar.

Most of the design features, too, should remain similar to the standard F-150, but we can expect a closed-off grille, new alloys and maybe some other features that help with aerodynamics.

There are going to be a myriad of other features as well. Connected car tech should come as standard, hands-free driver assistance, OTA software updates. Movement will come via a dual-motor setup, details of which we are yet to receive. However, Jim Farley, President and CEO of Ford said, “The F-150 Lightning can power your home during an outage; it’s even quicker than the original F-150 Lightning performance truck.” So, big performance is definitely promised.

The Ford F-150 Lightning is all set to debut on May 19. To be able to drive one, however, we are going to have to wait at least until 2022.
TAGS: #Auto #Ford #Ford F-150 #Ford F-150 Lightning #Technology
first published: May 12, 2021 06:55 pm

