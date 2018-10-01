App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Oct 01, 2018 05:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ford India sales rise 21 pc to 19,988 units in Sep

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Ford India reported 20.95 percent increase in total sales at 19,988 units in September against 16,525 units in the same month last year.

The company said its domestic sales stood at 8,239 units last month as against 8,769 units in September 2017, down 6.04 percent.

Exports rose to 11,739 units in the previous month as compared to 7,756 units in September last year, Ford India said in a statement.

"The festive season has started on a lower than expected note, owing to floods in Kerala, rising fuel prices and rupee depreciation, the industry is looking forward to closing the festive season on a higher note," said Ford India President and MD Anurag Mehrotra.
