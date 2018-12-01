App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Dec 01, 2018 02:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ford India reports 26% decline in sales to 19,905 units in Nov

Exports were down by 29.68 per cent to 13,530 units as against 19,242 units in November 2017.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
The vehicle has the flavours of the east and the west. The SUV is modelled on the American Ford F-550 platform and has been designed by a Chinese company called IAT. It is being built by a team based in Europe.
The vehicle has the flavours of the east and the west. The SUV is modelled on the American Ford F-550 platform and has been designed by a Chinese company called IAT. It is being built by a team based in Europe.
Whatsapp

Ford India Saturday reported 26.32 per cent decline in total sales at 19,905 units in November. The company had sold 27,019 units in the same month last year, Ford India said in a statement.

Domestic sales in November stood at 6,375 units as against 7,777 units in the same month last year, a decline of 18 per cent, it added.

Exports also were down by 29.68 per cent to 13,530 units as against 19,242 units in November 2017, the company added.
First Published on Dec 1, 2018 02:41 pm

tags #Auto #Business #Ford

most popular

Bitcoin bears: As the cryptocurrency tanks, these experts are having the last laugh

Bitcoin bears: As the cryptocurrency tanks, these experts are having the last laugh

10 smartphones that emit the most radiation: Do you own any?

10 smartphones that emit the most radiation: Do you own any?

Hurun Real Estate Rich List 2018: The top 10 property tycoons of India

Hurun Real Estate Rich List 2018: The top 10 property tycoons of India

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.