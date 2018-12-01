Ford India reports 26% decline in sales to 19,905 units in Nov

The vehicle has the flavours of the east and the west. The SUV is modelled on the American Ford F-550 platform and has been designed by a Chinese company called IAT. It is being built by a team based in Europe.

Ford India Saturday reported 26.32 per cent decline in total sales at 19,905 units in November. The company had sold 27,019 units in the same month last year, Ford India said in a statement.

Domestic sales in November stood at 6,375 units as against 7,777 units in the same month last year, a decline of 18 per cent, it added.

Exports also were down by 29.68 per cent to 13,530 units as against 19,242 units in November 2017, the company added.