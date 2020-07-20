Ford getting ready to launch automatic variant of Figo hatchback

The Ford Figo hatchback was updated to the new BS-VI norms back in March but both petrol and diesel engines had only one transmission option. Now, the company is getting ready to launch an automatic variant as well.

Ford decided to discontinue the 1.5-litre Dragon petrol engine and with that, the automatic gearbox went away as well. The new transmission is expected to be mounted to the 1.2-litre engine that is already on offer in the Figo. The gearbox itself is expected to be the same torque convertor unit as the one in the Ford EcoSport.

The 1,194cc engine churns out a pretty healthy 96 PS of power and 119 Nm of torque. This is more than sufficient for a small hatchback like the Figo, but the current tune in the engine is biased towards the mid and top-range of the rev counter. A torque convertor could possibly correct the low end grunt the manual lacks.

The automatic in the EcoSport also gets paddle shifters which, too, is a minor possibility in the Figo. The new Ford Figo Automatic is expected to be launched sometime in late August and will probably be available in the higher Titanium Trim. Expect a price close to the Rs 8 lakh mark.