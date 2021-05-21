Ford F-150 Lightning: Another American automotive icon has gone electric

Joe Biden is a car guy. If the US President’s verbal affirmation of that fact wasn’t enough, he’s got a Corvette Stingray to prove it. In a seemingly unscripted moment following his announcement of a $2 trillion infrastructure plan, the aviator-wearing septuagenarian floored the accelerator on the yet-to-be-unveiled all-electric Ford F-150 Lightning, to test the truck’s claimed 4.4 second 0-100kph time.

Although the visual highlight of the event was clearly Biden smirking after having disappeared into the horizon with the pick-up, it was his plans for electrification that bear greater significance. Biden announced that he would be pouring $174 billion into America’s thriving EV program.

Addressing the press from Ford’s Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn, Michigan, the US President laid out a floor plan that - without outrightly banning fossil fuel cars - laid out incentives to buy EVs and extended support to get more EV chargers installed across the country. Half a million of them by 2030.

In the backdrop was the all-new Ford F-150 Lightning – the first electric pick-up truck by Ford, that when converted to INR, costs less than Rs 30 lakh. The Ford F-150 happens to be Ford’s best-selling vehicle in North America. It’s electric conversion marks a pivotal moment in America’s automotive history, no less momentous than the launch of the 1964 Ford Mustang. It also highlights Ford’s commitment to EVs. According to a statement by Ford Motor Company CEO, Bill Ford, it “represents a watershed moment as we move towards a zero-emission, digitally connected future”. Under Biden’s plan, even the Federal government’s 600,00 vehicle fleet will be completely electrified.

At present electric vehicles account for only 2 percent of overall car sales in America - something that’s likely to change with the F-150 Lightning. Compared to the US market, EVs in India account for a much smaller (but growing) share of the market, as 3,400 four-wheeled EVs were sold in 2020. Despite a 20% increase in overall EV sales compared to the previous FY, EVs are yet to occupy even 1% of the overall car sales in India.

As can be expected, Ford announced that the car will be equipped with connected car Technology. The F-150 will come with a 12-inch digital instrument cluster. It will be equipped with dual electric motors, one on each axle, collectively putting out 1,050Nm of torque (all at once, right at the start). Not surprisingly, Biden exclaimed "This sucker’s quick") after taking a quick spin. As for towing capacity, the Lightning can tow over 4.5 tonnes. Scheduled to go on sale in North America next year, it will compete against other American EVs such as the Tesla Cybertruck, Rivian and the electric Hummer. At present, the Lightning appears to be the most affordable of the lot.

Can America’s new infrastructure plan, give the global EV industry the impetus it needs? With EVs occupying a greater market share in the second largest car market in the world (the first being China), EVs will gain far greater acceptance, both culturally and economically. Among other things Biden plans to encourage local battery production in an effort to reduce their reliance on China for raw materials. Biden’s policies also vastly differ from his predecessor, who, according to Vox, moved to weaken federal fuel economy of cars and trucks, even going so far as to sue the state of California, for imposing stricter standards on fuel economy under a voluntary agreement with California.

America’s EV plan has been a long time coming, but among other things, it sets a great precedent for the immediate need to decarbonise not just the US, but the rest of the world.