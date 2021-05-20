Ford F-150 Lightning all-electric pickup truck unveiled globally; will launch in the US during spring

Ford has finally unveiled its all-new all-electric pickup truck, the Ford F-150 Lightning. While it does look very similar to the standard F-150, there are some aspects that make it stand out as an all-electric vehicle.

Electric vehicles are taking the auto world by storm and considering the climate situation, this is a very necessary change. The electric pickup truck trend, while it hasn’t picked up just yet, Tesla was the first company to show off its Cybertruck. With Ford entering the race, however, things could get a little more heated up.

In terms of design first, as we already mentioned, the F-150 Lightning takes majority of its cues from the standard F-150. This means an overall boxy silhouette with a big, butch stance. The front has been tweaked a little with a new grille and a new LED strip running on top of it connecting the headlamps. The side gets a new set of alloys and the rear, a new set of tail lamps.

Powering the Lightning is a set of motors, one at each axle that comes with an option of two Li-ion battery pack. This also forms the two versions that the pickup will be offered in. The standard battery pack is claimed to produce about 426 PS of power and will have a range of 370 km. The Extended range variant on the other hand will be powered by a 563 PS battery pack with a total range of 483 km. Torque on either variant will be 1,044 Nm, thanks to electric motors.

On the inside, the F-150 will get a central 15.5-inch vertically oriented touchscreen infotainment system complete with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and also Ford’s SYNC 4A system, a 12-inch digital instrument cluster.

Ford claims the F-150 is capable of carrying close to 907 kg along with a towing capacity of 4.5 tonnes. Of course, the Lightning is an electric vehicle which means there is no engine in the engine bay. This opens up 400 litres of space in the ‘frunk’ as well.

The Ford F-150 Lightning is available in a total of three variants and will go on sale in the US at a starting price of $39,974. The Indian market isn’t very keen on a pickup revolution. Of course, Isuzu does sell the D-Max V-Cross here, but it, too, sees very limited sales. Ford itself is expected to bring the Ranger Raptor to India as a test subject, but that is a while away, too.