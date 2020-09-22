Ford Endeavour Sport trim launched at Rs 35.10 lakh

In an effort to make the Ford Endeavour look sportier, the company has launched an all-new trim, the Ford Endeavour Sport. The exteriors, of course, have been given a decent makeover, but most of the interiors, as well as mechanicals, have been left untouched.

The Endeavour Sport is based on the top-spec Titanium+ 4x4 trim and gets all of those features inside and out.

On the outside, the Endeavour Sport trim gets smoked headlamps, a new honeycomb mesh grille finished in gloss black, blacked-out chrome accents all around as well as a black skid plate. The black finish has been extended to the side and rear as well. The fender vents, alloys, wing mirrors and roof rails have all been blacked out while the silver and chrome elements at the rear are darkened. There is a choice of three paint options on the Endeavour Sport, Diamond White, Diffused Silver and Absolute Black.

On the powertrain front, the Ford Endeavour Sport continues to be offered with a 2-litre diesel churning out 170 PS of power and mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission powering all four wheels.

On the inside, the cabin has been left untouched as it continues with the Beige and grey dual-tone scheme. All of the features from the Titanium+ 4x4 are included in the Sport trim as well. It gets an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, dual-zone climate control, powered front seats and panoramic sunroof. It also gets LED headlamps, cruise control, hands-free tailgate opening, hands-free parking, ESC, traction control, TPMS, hill descent control and Ford’s Terrain management system.

The Ford Endeavour Sport gets a price tag of Rs 35.10 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and rivals the likes of the Toyota Fortuner, Mahindra Alturas and the upcoming MG Gloster.