172@29@17@136!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|auto|ford-endeavour-sport-trim-launched-at-rs-35-10-lakh-5870841.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to PRO at just Rs.33 per month. Use code SUPERPRO
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Sep 22, 2020 02:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ford Endeavour Sport trim launched at Rs 35.10 lakh

The Ford Endeavour Sport is based on the top-spec Titanium+ 4x4 trim and gets all those features both inside and outside

Moneycontrol News

In an effort to make the Ford Endeavour look sportier, the company has launched an all-new trim, the Ford Endeavour Sport. The exteriors, of course, have been given a decent makeover, but most of the interiors, as well as mechanicals, have been left untouched.

The Endeavour Sport is based on the top-spec Titanium+ 4x4 trim and gets all of those features inside and out.

On the outside, the Endeavour Sport trim gets smoked headlamps, a new honeycomb mesh grille finished in gloss black, blacked-out chrome accents all around as well as a black skid plate. The black finish has been extended to the side and rear as well. The fender vents, alloys, wing mirrors and roof rails have all been blacked out while the silver and chrome elements at the rear are darkened. There is a choice of three paint options on the Endeavour Sport, Diamond White, Diffused Silver and Absolute Black.

Close

On the powertrain front, the Ford Endeavour Sport continues to be offered with a 2-litre diesel churning out 170 PS of power and mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission powering all four wheels.

related news

On the inside, the cabin has been left untouched as it continues with the Beige and grey dual-tone scheme. All of the features from the Titanium+ 4x4 are included in the Sport trim as well. It gets an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, dual-zone climate control, powered front seats and panoramic sunroof. It also gets LED headlamps, cruise control, hands-free tailgate opening, hands-free parking, ESC, traction control, TPMS, hill descent control and Ford’s  Terrain management system.

The Ford Endeavour Sport gets a price tag of Rs 35.10 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and rivals the likes of the Toyota Fortuner, Mahindra Alturas and the upcoming MG Gloster.
First Published on Sep 22, 2020 02:04 pm

tags #Auto #Ford #Ford Endeavour #Technology

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.