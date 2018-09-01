App
Last Updated : Sep 01, 2018 02:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ford domestic sales rise 3.4% to 8042 units in August

Exports of the company grew to 12,606 vehicles compared to 7,963 units in August 2017, a jump of 58 percent

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Ford India’s domestic wholesales in August rose to 8,042 vehicles, an increase of 3.4 percent as against 7,777 units in the same month last year

Exports of the company grew to 12,606 vehicles compared to 7,963 units in August 2017, a jump of 58 percent.

The combined domestic wholesales and exports in August registered 20,648 vehicles, compared to 15,740 vehicles in August 2017.
