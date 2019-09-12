FMS: Audi reveals "beauty and beast" RS7

One of Audi’s most powerful cars in the lineup, the latest-gen RS7 Sportback has officially been revealed. The German automobile manufacturer has made some major changes to the RS7, making it sharper, faster and more good-looking than before.

Audi has equipped the front with a prominent hexagonal grille with a black finish. It gets the RS insignia as the car belongs to the RS family. The grille is flanked by sharp LED headlamps, which can be swapped for Audi’s Matrix LED units. Below the headlamps are air dams which are significantly large.

The car has a sweeping roofline which resembles a coupe, while the sides feature clean lines. It gets a set of 22-inch alloys which are exclusively designed for the RS lineup. Their minimalistic design exposes the red coloured brake calliper which adds to the oomph factor. Audi is also offering a set of 21-inch wheels as an option if anyone wishes to downsize.

In sync with other cars in the company’s stable, the new RS 7 gets connected tail lamps which flicker when locking or unlocking. Below them are aggressive bumpers with dual exhausts.

The RS7 gets three huge screens on the inside, while the rest of the cabin is covered with aluminium, leather, Alcantara, red stitching and carbon fibre. It also gets ambient lighting, along with a fully digital instrument cluster. It displays the rev meter which takes inspiration from the design of a jet fighter. It also displays other parameters such as g-force readings, power and torque figures.

The car is powered by a 4-litre, twin-turbocharged V8 which makes 600 PS of maximum power and 800 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission which sends power to all four wheels. It also gets a 48V mild-hybrid unit which increases the car’s torque. This gives the car a 0-100 km/h time of 3.6 seconds, with an electronically limited top speed of 250 km/h. An owner can also opt for the Dynamic Plus package which increases the top speed to 305 km/h.