FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces slew of measures to revive auto sector

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today announced a slew of measures to revive the struggling auto industry, key among them making it clear the government will not ban BS-4 internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles for their lifetime.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today announced a slew of measures to revive the struggling auto industry, key among them making it clear the government will not ban BS-4 internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles for their lifetime.
Passenger vehicle sales have fallen for each of the past 12 months amid a weak economic environment, the upcoming April 2020 rollout of Bharat Stage 6 emission norms and amid uncertainty on what the government's push on electric vehicles would mean for conventional combustion engine vehicles.
At a press conference, FM Sitharaman said the government pledged that it would not ban vehicles sold under the current BS4 regime for the entire duration of their registration.
She also said customers can now opt for accelerated depreciation of 30 percent on their existing inventory, compared to 15 percent currently, a move that would help them (on paper) reduce profits and thereby tax payable. (The benefit will extend only to corporate buyers, which will depreciate the vehicle on their books, and not individual buyers.)
Further, the ban placed on government departments from replacing old vehicles with new ones will be lifted. The FM said that departments will be asked to purchase new vehicles so as to spur demand in the auto sector which in turn will put money in the hands of component makers.
The FM added that the government was still deliberating on the proposed scrappage policy that would offer incentives to buyers to turn in their old cars and buy new ones.
Reacting to the news, Mr. Ashwin Patil, Senior Research Analyst (Auto Sector) at LKP Securities said,"In an attempt to provide a stimulus to the economy and in turn to the automobile sector, revision of one-time registration fees deferred till June 2020 – this according to us is a very important boost to the sector as this would have had a significant impact on demand in the short term. Higher depreciation for all vehicles – existing rate of 15 percent raised by another 15 percent, i.e. up to 30 percent for vehicles purchased up to March, 2020. This will give a big boost mainly to the commercial vehicle (CV) industry considering the extreme stress on the manufacturers, dealers, buyers and the entire value chain of CVs. Both electric vehicles (EV) and internal combustion vehicle (ICV) will be registered – the earlier stringent deadline of converting the ICVs to EVs by 2023 is relaxed now. On the other hand, a well thought and gradual setting up of EV infrastructure for development of ancillaries/components including batteries for export can be done. To boost demand, GOI shall lift the ban on purchase of new vehicles for replacing all old vehicles by Departments. And is mulling seriously over scrappage policy and may shortly come up with something on it. Positive for CV industry. BS IV vehicles can be purchased till 31st March 2020 and to remain operational for entire period of registration. Again a positive for the entire sector."Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.