172@29@17@244!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|auto|flipkarts-launchpad-internship-programme-offers-students-a-chance-to-gain-supply-chain-management-skills-5947081.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and get 365 bonus InterMiles! Use Code: INTERMILES
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Oct 10, 2020 02:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Flipkart’s Launchpad internship programme helps students gain supply chain management skills

More than 2,000 students participated in the internship programme from across India during the Big Billion Days.

Moneycontrol News

Walmart-owed Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale is about to start and the e-commerce firm has started offering internships for students from Tier-II cities across the country.

Under its Launchpad internship programme, Flipkart has said that undergraduate students are being scouted from 21 different locations to intern in its supply chain. This will be a 45-day paid internship where students will be able to learn critical skills required to work in supply chain management. It will “create an ecosystem of trained professionals for the e-commerce industry,” Flipkart said in a statement.

While the programme was launched last year, over 2,000 students participated in the internship programme from across India during the Big Billion Days.

Close

“As internships create a lot of excitement among young students as they set foot into the professional world, our carefully devised internship programme works towards the overall development of the students,” said Amitesh Jha, Senior Vice-President, Flipkart.

According to Flipkart, over 70,000 direct and lakhs of indirect seasonal jobs were created in supply chain including delivery executives, pickers, packers and sorters.

The Big Billion Days sale will be held between October 16 and October 21. Amazon’s month-long Great Indian Festival sale, too, begins on October 17.
First Published on Oct 10, 2020 02:21 pm

tags #Auto #Big Billion Days #Flipkart #Technology

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.