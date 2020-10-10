Flipkart’s Launchpad internship programme helps students gain supply chain management skills

Walmart-owed Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale is about to start and the e-commerce firm has started offering internships for students from Tier-II cities across the country.

Under its Launchpad internship programme, Flipkart has said that undergraduate students are being scouted from 21 different locations to intern in its supply chain. This will be a 45-day paid internship where students will be able to learn critical skills required to work in supply chain management. It will “create an ecosystem of trained professionals for the e-commerce industry,” Flipkart said in a statement.

While the programme was launched last year, over 2,000 students participated in the internship programme from across India during the Big Billion Days.

“As internships create a lot of excitement among young students as they set foot into the professional world, our carefully devised internship programme works towards the overall development of the students,” said Amitesh Jha, Senior Vice-President, Flipkart.

According to Flipkart, over 70,000 direct and lakhs of indirect seasonal jobs were created in supply chain including delivery executives, pickers, packers and sorters.

The Big Billion Days sale will be held between October 16 and October 21. Amazon’s month-long Great Indian Festival sale, too, begins on October 17.