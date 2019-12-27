Five things you need to know about the 2020 Kawasaki Z900

The company has updated the Z900 with a brand-new, 4.3-inch colour-TFT display.
Kawasaki recently unveiled the latest generation of the Z900 for the Indian market. Along with a BSVI-compliant engine, the company has also updated the motorcycle’s electronics and other parameters. Here are five things you should know about the 2020 Kawasaki Z900 prior to its launch.
A new colour-TFT instrument console
The company has updated the Z900 with a brand-new, 4.3-inch colour-TFT display. It also supports smartphone connectivity via the Kawasaki Rideology app, though the app has limited functionality.
Same power output as before
Though Kawasaki has updated the motorcycle’s engine to comply with the upcoming BSVI emission norms, the power output remains unchanged. The 948cc inline-four unit makes 125 PS of maximum power and 98.6 Nm of peak torque. This makes the Z900 the most powerful motorcycle in its class.
Gets new riding aids
In order to tame the engine, Kawasaki has added multiple electronic rider aids. These include ride-by-wire, four riding modes (Rain, Road, Sport and Manual), two power modes including Full and Low, where the latter reduces the power output to 55 percent and a three-level traction control system.
Retains Sugomi-inspired design
The motorcycle gets a redesigned LED headlight unit along with darker underlying shades and a contrasting green paint scheme on its trellis frame. However, the Z900 retains its signature look.
Price hikeConsidering the updates and changes Kawasaki has made, the motorcycle is expected to be priced higher than the current generation. Though it is yet to be confirmed, it is expected that the motorcycle will be priced between Rs 8.5 lakh and Rs 9 lakh (ex-showroom).