Five things you need to know about the 2020 Kawasaki Z900

Kawasaki recently unveiled the latest generation of the Z900 for the Indian market. Along with a BSVI-compliant engine, the company has also updated the motorcycle’s electronics and other parameters. Here are five things you should know about the 2020 Kawasaki Z900 prior to its launch.

A new colour-TFT instrument console

The company has updated the Z900 with a brand-new, 4.3-inch colour-TFT display. It also supports smartphone connectivity via the Kawasaki Rideology app, though the app has limited functionality.

Same power output as before

Though Kawasaki has updated the motorcycle’s engine to comply with the upcoming BSVI emission norms, the power output remains unchanged. The 948cc inline-four unit makes 125 PS of maximum power and 98.6 Nm of peak torque. This makes the Z900 the most powerful motorcycle in its class.

Gets new riding aids

In order to tame the engine, Kawasaki has added multiple electronic rider aids. These include ride-by-wire, four riding modes (Rain, Road, Sport and Manual), two power modes including Full and Low, where the latter reduces the power output to 55 percent and a three-level traction control system.

Retains Sugomi-inspired design

The motorcycle gets a redesigned LED headlight unit along with darker underlying shades and a contrasting green paint scheme on its trellis frame. However, the Z900 retains its signature look.

Price hike