you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Jun 01, 2020 09:09 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India’s Most Valuable Brands 2020: Five out of six auto firms record a fall in brand value due to COVID-19

Brand Maruti Suzuki is valued at $2.8 billion down from $3.8 billion recorded in 2019

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Five of six Indian automotive companies from a list of top 100 Indian brands lost their brand value due to COVID-19 as per the latest Brand Finance India 100 2020 report.

Maruti Suzuki, India’s biggest car maker suffered a 27.1 percent drop in brand value as per the report. The brand of the Delhi-based carmaker, which is the most valued among the automotive pack, is valued at $2.8 billion down from $3.8 billion recorded in 2019. Maruti slipped eight positions in the ranking to settle at 19th from 11th

Munjal family-promoted Hero Motocorp, which is India’s biggest two-wheeler manufacturer, was the second most valued company from the automotive industry. However its brand value slipped 12.4 percent to $1.62 billion in 2020 compared to $1.85 billion recorded in 2019, according the report. The Delhi-based company also suffered a fall in ranking by five positions to 27th from 22nd.

Hinduja Group flagship Ashok Leyland which makes light and heavy trucks and buses also saw a brand erosion but to a lesser degree. Brand value of the Chennai-based company dropped 2.6 percent to $775 million during 2020 as against $796 million clocked in 2019. Ashok Leyland slipped six positions in the ranking to 39th from 33rd.

Eicher Motors-controlled Royal Enfield, the maker of niche motorcycles saw 23.4 percent drop in brand value to $551 million in 2020 compared to $719 million recorded in 2019. The Delhi-based company, which has bike brands like Classic and Thunderbird, suffered a massive 21 spot slippage in ranking to 58th from 37th.

Motherson Sumi, the only auto parts manufacturer in the top 100 list, saw 25.6 percent reduction in brand value to $332 million in 2020 as against $447 million in 2019. The company suffered the biggest drop in rankings to 86th from 63rd.

TVS Motor Company was a stand out in the valuation study as it was the only automotive company to clock a growth in its brand value. The Chennai-based two and three-wheeler maker gained 8.2 percent in brand value to $678 million in 2020 compared to $627 million in 2019. Despite this the brand suffered a drop of one position to 47th from 46th.

Find the full Brand Finance India 100 2020 Report here.

Read our entire coverage on India' Most Valuable Brands 2020 here.



First Published on Jun 1, 2020 09:00 am

tags #Auto #Business #India’s Most Valuable Brands 2020 #Technology

