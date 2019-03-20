Fisker Inc teases electric SUV that will cost less the $40,000



Fisker All Electric SUV coming in 2nd half of 2021. Less than $40,000. Standard battery +80kWh. 4WD. Around 300 mile range. Direct Sales. Franchised Service.#Fisker #EVs #ElectricVehicles #SUV pic.twitter.com/jDn868J47I

— Henrik Fisker (@henrikfisker) March 18, 2019

California-based Henrik Fisker teased the world with an image of his upcoming project, an all-electric SUV. This car will be the second all-electric product from his company Fisker Inc., after the EMotion sedan.

Uploading a design sketch on his website, Fisker officially confirmed that an all-electric SUV should hit the markets by 2021. Although no further digital renditions have been released, it is evident that the SUV will be a Tesla Y rival.

Fisker has also stated that the car will be priced below the $40,000 mark, which gives it a considerable edge over its potential competitor. It will also be equipped with an 80-kWh battery pack, four-wheel-drive layout and a claimed electric range of 450 kilometres on a single charge.

The digital sketch posted on Fisker Inc.’s website shows the front end of the SUV, albeit in a concept art form. It showcases the SUV’s prominent features such as sleek LED headlamps, a massive yet functional grille for air intake and flared wheel arches. Further than that, however, the rest of the car is shrouded in mystery.

The new Fisker SUV will pose as a close Tesla Y rival but will be pitted against many other all-electric SUVs as well. Among them are the Jaguar i-Pace, Audi e-Tron and Mercedes-Benz EQC.