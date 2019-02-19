App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Feb 19, 2019 01:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

First Maruti 800 ever sold in India gets a factory restoration

The car was first noticed in 2015 and after many offers to purchase it and restore it, the car finally got its due.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

A lost and forgotten model of Maruti 800 is undergoing restoration at an authorised Maruti service centre, after almost a decade of being ignored and left to rot.

This is no ordinary model as it is the first Maruti 800 to be ever sold in India. Bearing the registration number ‘DIA 6479’, the white Maruti 800 was owned by Delhi-based Harpal Singh who won it in a lucky draw and was handed the keys by India’s then PM, Indira Gandhi.

Since December 14, 1983, Harpal Singh had been living happily with his car until his demise in 2010, after which the car was left in a neglected state.

The car was first noticed in 2015 and after many offers to purchase it and restore it, the car finally got its due. Though it is not clear who has taken the initiative, RTO records state that it is still registered in Harpal Singh’s name.

The Maruti 800 was an extremely successful car, that managed to hold its own against the likes of Fiat Premier Padmini and HM Ambassador, both of which were well-established cars back then.

The Maruti 800 was powered by a 796cc, three-cylinder F8D petrol engine which made a measly 35 BHP of peak power. However, the extremely sturdy and reliable quality of the engine meant that it was a long-haulier and is still used in cars produced today, albeit with mechanical improvements.

The engine can be seen in cars like Alto and Omni, though it now makes 47 BHPs and 69 Nm of peak torque.
First Published on Feb 19, 2019 01:18 pm

tags #Auto #Maruti 800 #Technology #trends

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.