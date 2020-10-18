First batch of Toyota Urban Cruiser SUV dispatched ahead of festive season

The recently launched Toyota Urban Cruiser has already begun dispatches with the first batch already here before the festive season.

Under the partnership between Maruti Suzuki and Toyota Kirloskar Motor, the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza was rebadged and launched as the Toyota Urban Cruiser.

True to the promise made by Toyota, the company has dispatched the first batch of vehicles ahead of the festive season, pre-bookings of which had already begun in the month of August.

The company claims that the SUV received an encouraging response from customers. “We are extremely thrilled to announce that TKM has dispatched the first set of the Urban Cruiser even before the commencement of the festive season, as promised during the launch. It is our absolute honour and pleasure to receive such a promising response from our customers, towards the Urban Cruiser,” it said.

The Urban Cruiser, save for some cosmetic updates to the front fascia and interior upgrades, remains identical to the Vitara Brezza compact SUV.

The Toyota Urban Cruiser has a starting price of Rs 8.40 lakh for the base variant and goes up to Rs 11.30 lakh (ex-showroom) and serves as the company’s entry-level SUV.