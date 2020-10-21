172@29@17@151!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|auto|fire-breaks-out-at-royal-enfields-transit-stockyard-in-jaipur-eicher-motors-5994681.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
FREE virtual training session on Passive Income Secrets: October 24 and 25, 2020, 10am to 1pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Oct 21, 2020 04:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

Fire breaks out at Royal Enfield's transit stockyard in Jaipur: Eicher Motors

At around 12:30 pm on Wednesday, a fire incident occurred at Royal Enfield's transit stockyard facility at Kukas, Jaipur, Eicher Motors said in a statement.

PTI
File image
File image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Eicher Motors on October 21 said a fire broke out at Royal Enfield's Jaipur-based transit stockyard facility.

Royal Enfield is a part of Eicher Motors. At around 12:30 pm on Wednesday, a fire incident occurred at Royal Enfield's transit stockyard facility at Kukas, Jaipur, Eicher Motors said in a statement.

"All manpower and personnel have been evacuated from the area and emergency protocols have been followed. There has been no harm or injury to personnel working at the facility," Eicher Motors said. The fire was in a small section of the warehouse, and the team immediately worked with local police and fire department authorities to bring the situation under control, it added.

Close

As of now, the fire is largely contained and the damage to inventory is negligible, the company said. The building and inventory is adequately insured and the incident will not have any adverse impact on the company's operations, it added.

The cause of the incident will be investigated, and the company will work with local authorities to assess this, the automaker said.
First Published on Oct 21, 2020 04:59 pm

tags #Business #Eicher Motors #India #Royal Enfield

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.