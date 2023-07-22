Fiat Chrysler loses new bid to block Mahindra 4x4s in Jeep trademark fight

Representative image.

Stellantis' Fiat Chrysler failed again on July 19 to persuade a federal court in Michigan to block sales of Indian carmaker Mahindra & Mahindra's Roxor off-road vehicles based on allegations that Mahindra copied its Jeep design.

U.S. District Judge Gershwin Drain in Detroit ruled that Mahindra's design was not likely enough to cause consumer confusion to justify the ban, reiterating an earlier decision after a U.S. appeals court last year ordered him to reconsider the case.

A representative for Mahindra said on July 21 that the company was pleased with the decision. Representatives for Stellantis did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Fiat Chrysler sued Mahindra in 2018 in Detroit and filed a complaint with the U.S. International Trade Commission accusing the Indian company of copying its trademark-protected Jeep design elements in its Roxors.

Drain blocked Mahindra from selling pre-2020 Roxors following an ITC import ban, but rejected Fiat Chrysler's request to block sales of its redesigned version of the vehicle based on an ITC ruling that it did not infringe Fiat Chrysler's trademark rights.

The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals threw out the decision last year, and told Drain to reconsider whether Mahindra's new design should have been held to a higher standard of keeping a "safe distance" from Fiat Chrysler's designs because Mahindra was a "known infringer."

Drain rejected the ban on post-2020 Roxors again on Wednesday, and said after considering new factors that the "safe-distance rule" still should not apply.