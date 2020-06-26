App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Jun 26, 2020 07:46 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Fiat Chrysler expects Italy car sales to fall by at least 35% this year

The first half of the year saw a 50 percent year-on-year drop with sales close to zero in March and April, Gorlier said, adding that there were still 450,000 vehicles in stock.

Reuters

Fiat Chrysler (FCA) expects car sales in Italy to fall by at least 35 percent this year due to the new coronavirus crisis, Pietro Gorlier, FCA's chief operating officer for Europe, the Middle East and Africa said on Thursday.

The first half of the year saw a 50 percent year-on-year drop with sales close to zero in March and April, Gorlier said, adding that there were still 450,000 vehicles in stock.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


WEBINAR: Tune in on June 30 at 11am to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Register Now!
First Published on Jun 25, 2020 01:56 pm

tags #Auto #Business #coronavirus #Fiat-Chrysler #Italy #Technology

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Over 3.6 lakh Indians returned to India after launch of Vande Bharat mission: MEA

Over 3.6 lakh Indians returned to India after launch of Vande Bharat mission: MEA

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: Assam's COVID-19 tally climbs to 6,646 after reporting 276 new cases

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: Assam's COVID-19 tally climbs to 6,646 after reporting 276 new cases

FM Sitharaman says Centre in talks with RBI on one-time restructuring of loans

FM Sitharaman says Centre in talks with RBI on one-time restructuring of loans

most popular

Coronavirus pandemic | 10 million COVID-19 cases by next week likely: WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom

Coronavirus pandemic | 10 million COVID-19 cases by next week likely: WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom

India-China Border Tension | Government’s communication has been limited, confused and confusing

India-China Border Tension | Government’s communication has been limited, confused and confusing

Who is affected by Donald Trump's suspension of foreign work visas?

Who is affected by Donald Trump's suspension of foreign work visas?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.