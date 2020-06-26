Fiat Chrysler expects Italy car sales to fall by at least 35% this year

Fiat Chrysler (FCA) expects car sales in Italy to fall by at least 35 percent this year due to the new coronavirus crisis, Pietro Gorlier, FCA's chief operating officer for Europe, the Middle East and Africa said on Thursday.

The first half of the year saw a 50 percent year-on-year drop with sales close to zero in March and April, Gorlier said, adding that there were still 450,000 vehicles in stock.

