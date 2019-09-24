Festive season special: Tata launches Pro edition packs for its cars

As a pre-season festive offering, Indian automobile manufacturer Tata has launched an option Pro Edition pack for its entire lineup. Consisting of extra accessories like a sunroof and ambient lighting, the pack ranges from Rs 29,999 to Rs 1,09,999, depending on the model.

Tata is offering an automatic sunroof, sunshades, front parking sensors, wireless mobile holder, app-based tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and ambient mood lighting for its flagship SUV, the Harrier. It also gets its name branded on the bonnet, along with chrome inserts on the grille and exhaust tips. This package can be purchased for Rs 1,09,999.

The Hexa SUV gets an automatic sunroof, front parking sensors, wireless mobile holder, app-based TPMS and ambient mood lighting. Tata is offering this package for Rs 99,999.

The Nexon also joins the fray as it gets a pop-up sunroof, magnetic sunshades, ambient mood lighting, app-based Tire Pressure Management System (TPMS), front parking sensors and a vehicle tracking system, for a cumulative price of Rs 37,999.

For the Tigor, Tata is offering a pop-up sunroof, ambient mood lighting, magnetic sunshades, an armrest, and a vehicle tracking system, while its hatchback counterpart Tiago gets a pop-up sunroof, ambient mood lighting, magnetic sunshades, rear-view camera with display on the IRVM, and an armrest. Both cars get a Pro Edition pack which costs Rs 29,999. However, the additional kit makes Tiago India’s most affordable car with a company fitted sunroof.