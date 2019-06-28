Festive season lacks sparkle for auto industry in India

For a couple of months automotive sales numbers have been showing a slight increase and most hoped the festive month of October would show better numbers. Unfortunately it hasn't been so, sales have been sluggish and most manufacturers have degrown with Maruti, Hyundai and Honda being the only three to show positive growth.

Maruti grew by just 1 per cent, compared to the same period last year. Its sales continued to evade the 100,000 mark and even the Ciaz which Maruti said garnered some 10000 plus bookings and