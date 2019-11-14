App
Last Updated : Nov 14, 2019 04:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ferrari unveils front-engined 2-door V8 coupe Roma

The Roma is powered by a front mounted 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 and churns out 620 PS of power and 720 Nm of torque.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Ferrari on November 13 unveiled Roma - a rear-wheel drive, front engined, V8 coupe. Roma will be up against the likes of Mercedes AMG GT and Aston Martin Vantage.

The new Roma is a two-door coupe and the basic structure resembles that of the Portofino. It gets a bold new grille at the front and distinctive wheel arches on the side. The rear gets sleek tail lights and quad exhaust tips.

The wheelbase of the car sits at 2,670 mm which is the same as that of the Portofino but weighs in at 1,472 kg, 80 kg lighter. On the inside, things change when compared to the conventional Ferrari. The central console flows down from the dashboard is littered with touch sensitive buttons along with a new infotainment screen set in the middle. The gear selector, too, is new.

Close
The Roma is powered by a front mounted 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 and churns out 620 PS of power and 720 Nm of torque. The company claims a 0-100 km/h sprint in just 3.4 seconds and a top speed of over 320 km/h. Transmission comes via 8-speed DCT gearbox mounted on the rear-axle.

First Published on Nov 14, 2019 04:56 pm

