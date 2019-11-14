Ferrari unveils front-engined 2-door V8 coupe Roma

Ferrari on November 13 unveiled Roma - a rear-wheel drive, front engined, V8 coupe. Roma will be up against the likes of Mercedes AMG GT and Aston Martin Vantage.

The new Roma is a two-door coupe and the basic structure resembles that of the Portofino. It gets a bold new grille at the front and distinctive wheel arches on the side. The rear gets sleek tail lights and quad exhaust tips.

The wheelbase of the car sits at 2,670 mm which is the same as that of the Portofino but weighs in at 1,472 kg, 80 kg lighter. On the inside, things change when compared to the conventional Ferrari. The central console flows down from the dashboard is littered with touch sensitive buttons along with a new infotainment screen set in the middle. The gear selector, too, is new.