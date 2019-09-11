Ferrari pulls off 812 Superfast's roof!

Soon after revealing the convertible version of the F8, Italian supercar manufacturer Ferrari has taken the covers off its next topless offering, the 812 GTS. Taking the form of an 812 Superfast with a retractable hardtop, the 812 GTS is the first production convertible with a front-mounted V12 engine, after the 1969 Daytona Spider.

The electronically retractable hardtop takes 14 seconds to open or close and can be operated at speeds of up to 45 km/h. However, the addition of a convertible top adds 75 kilograms to the vehicle.

Ferrari has equipped the 812 GTS with the same 6.5-litre naturally aspirated V12 engine as the Superfast. It makes 800 PS of maximum power and 718 Nm of peak torque. This gives the car a 0-100 km/h time of fewer than 3 seconds, with a claimed top speed of 340 km/h. The engine is mated to a Getrag 7-speed dual-clutch transmission with an electronic differential which sends power to the rear wheels. This makes the car the most powerful cabriolet in the world, in terms of power figures.

Electronic driver aids include Electric Power Steering, Ferrari’s patented slide slip angle control (SSC) V5 and traction control. The 812 GTS also gets a set of ducts and flaps at the front to increase front-end aerodynamics and improve underbody airflow.