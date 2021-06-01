Ferrari Ex-boss, Jean Todt shares rare update on Michael Schumacher’s condition

Michael Schumacher’s ex-Ferrari boss, Jean Todt says he is fighting, recalling his latest visit to the Schumacher home.

After Michael Schumacher’s skiing accident in 2013, the F1 legend had been placed in a medically induced coma for six months.

Speaking to Corriere della Serra, Todt has revealed that he visits with Schumacher frequently even after the accident. "The beauty of what have experienced is part of us and it goes on," he said.

Schumacher continues to be in rehabilitation, even after two brain surgeries. Updates on Schumacher’s medical condition has been infrequent as the family decided to keep it private.

"My God, we know he had a terrible and unfortunate skiing accident which has caused him a lot of problems. But he has an amazing wife next to him, he has his kids, his nurses, and we can only wish him the best and to wish the family the best, too,” Todt said.

He added, “I don't leave him alone. Him, [his wife] Corinna, the family - we've had so many experiences together. The beauty of what we have experienced is part of us and it goes on.”

Back in 2020, in an interview on French TV channel TMC, leading neurosurgeon Erich Riederer offered is prognosis that Schumacher is likely to be in a ‘vegetative state’ meaning awake and conscious, but unable to respond.

"He is breathing, his heart is beating, he can probably sit up and take baby steps with help, but no more. I think that's the maximum for him. Is there any chance of seeing him like he was before his accident? I really don't think so," he said.

Michael Schumacher is a legend in the F1 world having won seven world drivers’ championship titles. He also holds the record for F1’s most fastest laps and most single races won in a single season.