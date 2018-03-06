App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Mar 05, 2018 08:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

FCA India's Jeep Compass SUV crosses 25,000 production mark

The US-Italian car maker had commenced production of the vehicle from the Ranjangaon facility near Pune last June while it hit the road in July.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The domestic arm of the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) on Monday said its first locally-made Jeep Compass sports utility vehicle (SUV) has crossed 25,000 production mark last month.

The US-Italian car maker had commenced production of the vehicle from the Ranjangaon facility near Pune last June while it hit the road in July.

"The Jeep Compass, which is built with 65 per cent local parts and components has crossed the 25,000 unit production milestone on February 28," FCA India said in a statement.

Besides, the company has also shipped over 5,000 units to its key exports markets, including the UK, Japan and Australia, it said.

The company had started exporting the SUV to international right-hand drive markets in October last year.

The Jeep Compass SUV comes in three rims three trims, Sport, Longitude and Limited, and available in 10 variants with 2.0-litre Turbo Diesel and 1.4-litre Turbo Petrol Multiair powertrain options.

The Ranjangaon plant has the capacity to produce 1.6 lakh vehicle units and 3.5 lakh engines. It is the only one among the four global manufacturing units of Fiat that rolls out right-hand drive models.

tags #Auto #Business #Jeep Compass #Technology

most popular

2018 is 5th year of Bull market! If you have Rs10 lakh to invest go for direct equities

2018 is 5th year of Bull market! If you have Rs10 lakh to invest go for direct equities

Top 10 money making ideas by experts in a falling market which could give up to 14% return

Top 10 money making ideas by experts in a falling market which could give up to 14% return

Nifty likely to face resistance around 10,630; 3 stocks which can return up to 17%

Nifty likely to face resistance around 10,630; 3 stocks which can return up to 17%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC